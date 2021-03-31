New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.55%. Given New Mountain Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.34 $112.56 million $1.27 9.76 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.32 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.64

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

