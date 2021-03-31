New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

