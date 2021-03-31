New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.47

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 119041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 84,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

