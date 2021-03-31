New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

NRZ stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,779,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

