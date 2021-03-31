Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.16 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Newton has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and $1.83 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 653,484.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00317866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.94 or 0.00860372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00030687 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

