NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NEXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NexImmune in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEXI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,946. NexImmune has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.00.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

