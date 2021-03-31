NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NEXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NexImmune in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NEXI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,946. NexImmune has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.00.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.
