Nexo Price Tops $2.80 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00004730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $11.83 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.