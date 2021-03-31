NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 0%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s stock price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.