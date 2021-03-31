NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.49% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NREF opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

