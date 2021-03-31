NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Price Up 3%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.65 and last traded at $106.65. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

