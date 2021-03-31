NextDAO (NAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $415,185.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $415,185.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 519,063.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,922,901,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,882,669,785 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

