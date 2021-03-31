NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820,886 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $186,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 213,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

