Nexus (NXS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $104.63 million and $1.09 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002525 BTC on major exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,145,340 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

