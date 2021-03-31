NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.1 days.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.