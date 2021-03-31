NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $399,119.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, NFT has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $399,119.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.