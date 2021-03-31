NFT Index (NFTI) Price Up 21.9% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $666.44 or 0.01125609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $21,897.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 490,368.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00062107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00323135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.00812117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00082618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031174 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.