NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $138.95 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for approximately $138.95 or 0.00234649 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 500,793.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.