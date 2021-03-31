Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $88.53 million and $3.03 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,345.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.66 or 0.03259975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.31 or 0.00335851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.00926495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.42 or 0.00411852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.00376238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00265960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024184 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,233,013,895 coins and its circulating supply is 7,489,263,895 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

