Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 1,518,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,743.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NISTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

