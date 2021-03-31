NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 841.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NiSource worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 193,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 279,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 184,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after buying an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 45,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

