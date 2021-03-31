NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,551,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NiSource by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,795,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 476,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 381,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

