NIX Market Cap Reaches $14.12 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $14.12 million and $138,059.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,338.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.55 or 0.03250063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.53 or 0.00334565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.62 or 0.00922862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.75 or 0.00415834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00373858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00264539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023764 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,979,509 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.