NKN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.17 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. NKN has a market cap of $113.41 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One NKN token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

