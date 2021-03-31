NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,966. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

