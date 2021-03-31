NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,523,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NMI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,235. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.