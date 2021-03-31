Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.12

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and traded as high as $37.07. Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

