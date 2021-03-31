Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 426,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

NMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

