Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NRILY opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

