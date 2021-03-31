Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

