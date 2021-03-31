Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Nordson worth $65,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

