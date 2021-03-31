Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.63

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 87973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

