Northeast Bank Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Northeast Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

