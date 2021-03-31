Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 6,586,498 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.17.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
