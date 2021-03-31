Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 6,586,498 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 470,541 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.