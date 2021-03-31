Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of AeroVironment worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,293 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,231 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.