Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

