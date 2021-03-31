nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.