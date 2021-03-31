Noubar Afeyan Sells 1,635,122 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16.

On Monday, February 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.95. 9,971,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

