Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

