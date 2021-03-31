Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.92

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 1101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.05.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
