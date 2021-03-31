Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.92

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 1101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

