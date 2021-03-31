NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 47,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,964. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

