NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,072.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,059.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,787.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

