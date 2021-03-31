NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 25,108 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 1.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 21,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,373. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

