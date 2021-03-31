NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 5,332 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. 28,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3,776.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

