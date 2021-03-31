NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

