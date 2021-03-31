NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,979,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

NYSE CB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.80. 30,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,743. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

