NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,028. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.