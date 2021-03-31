NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 10,982 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock remained flat at $$26.11 on Wednesday. 306,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,805. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

