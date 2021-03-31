NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 3,024 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

PG traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,465. The company has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

