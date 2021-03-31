NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 599,118 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 599,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. MiMedx Group makes up approximately 2.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,694. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

