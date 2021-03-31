NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 88,400 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $211,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214,551 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 421,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

